Hot Start, Late Strike Help Stockton Top Bakersfield

October 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Stockton Heat raced out to a 3-0 first-period lead before holding on late for a 4-3 win over the Pacific Division foe Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Heat capitalized on early chances from Matthew Phillips, Brandon Davidson and Buddy Robinson to build the sizable cushion until Bakersfield rattled off three unanswered of its own, tying the game heading into the final frame. Eetu Tuulola delivered the game-winner, his second game-winning goal of his brief professional career, with 9:49 left on the clock and the Heat weathered two late penalty kills to salvage the road victory. With the win, Stockton is now 4-0 on the year in road contests, including this weekend's pair of divisional victories. Artyom Zagidulin was solid between the pipes, rebounding from his first loss with 24 stops on 27 shots faced in the contest.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (27 shots, 24 saves)

L: Dylan Wells (14 shots, 13 saves)

ND: Stuart Skinner (5 shots, 2 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Eetu Tuulola (1g), Second - Brandon Davidson (1g), Third - Tyler Benson (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 21, BAK - 27

Power Plays: STK - 1-2, BAK - 2-5

- Alan Quine registered a pair of assists in the first period, his second-straight multi-assist game. Quine now has five points in Stockton's last three games.

- Two of Eetu Tuulola's three goals are game-winners.

- Dillon Dube has six assists in Stockton's last four games.

- Artyom Zagidulin rebounded from his first loss with 24 stops on 27 shots faced, earning the win.

- The Heat start the year 4-0 on the road, 5-1 overall.

- Stockton and Bakersfield are tied 1-1 in the season series, each with a road win.

- Jake Christiansen made his professional debut in the game.

- The win at Bakersfield was the first for Stockton since March 9, 2018, when Stockton won 3-1. The Heat snap a five-game winless streak when visiting the Condors.

UP NEXT

Stockton returns to home ice on Friday, October 27 as they host the Condors on Flash Back Friday and Teacher Appreciation Night.

