Monsters Pick up Point in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Marlies
October 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in a six-round shootout decision Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-0-1 and are currently tied for third place in the AHL's North Division standings with seven points.
Cleveland and Toronto traded goals combining for ten markers throughout the night before reaching a final decision in a shootout. Monsters' forward Zac Dalpe opened the scoring in the first period followed by Justin Scott's power-play tally, but the Marlies brought it to a 2-2 game with goals from Rasmus Sadin on the man-advantage and Pontus Aberg.
The back-and-forth continued into the second period with Sam Vigneault scoring a shorthanded goal, but Tanner MacMaster answered with a tally for the Marlies. Kole Sherwood capitalized on a power-play opportunity before Toronto tied the game again following Kenny Agostino's goal. Scott scored his second power-play goal of the night in the third frame for the Monsters lead, but the Marlies responded with a goal from Garrett Wilson to force extra time.
Following a scoreless overtime, Toronto secured the win in the sixth round of the shooutout courtesy of Egor Korshkov. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks had 25 saves in the loss while Toronto's Joseph Wall had 21 saves for the win.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 2 1 0 0 5
TOR 2 2 1 0 1 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 3/6 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
TOR 31 1/4 3/6 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks L 25 5 2-1-1
TOR Woll W 21 5 2-0-0
Cleveland Record: 3-3-0-1, T-3rd North Division
Toronto Record: 6-0-0-0, 1st North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the Rockford IceHogs. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsTime Ohio, ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
