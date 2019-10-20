Flyers Recall Joel Farabee and Mikhail Vorobyev

October 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forwards Joel Farabee and Mikhail Vorobyev from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Carsen Twarynski has been loaned to Lehigh Valley.

Farabee, 19, is playing in his first full season of professional hockey and has played in four games for Lehigh Valley this season and has tallied three goals and one assist. He made his pro debut on October 11, 2019 and scored a highlight reel goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Farabee has notched a point in every game he's played for the Phantoms.

A native of Cicero, New York, Farabee was drafted in the first round (#18 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to turning pro, he played a year of college hockey for the University of Boston. In 37 games for the Terriers during their 2018-19 season, He totaled 36 points including 17 goals and 19 assists. Farabee also spent time on the U.S National Development Team where he was a part of a gold medal winning team at the 2017 World U18 Championships in Slovakia. He was also a part of two silver medal winning teams at the 2018 World U18 Championships in Russia and the 2019 World Junior Championships in Canada.

Vorobyev, 22, is currently in his third full season playing in North America. In five games for Lehigh Valley this season he has totaled four points on two goals and two assists. He played in 42 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists.

A fourth round pick (#104) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 NHL draft, Vorobyev played 15 games for the Flyers last season after making his NHL debut on October 4, 2018 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game on October 6 against the Colorado Avalanche.

A native of Ufa, Russia, Vorobyev played two seasons in the KHL from 2015-17 before coming over to North America. He totaled 14 points (5G, 9A) in 72 games for Ufa Salavat Yulayev.

Twarynski, 21, made his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers on October 4, 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. Twarynski played six games for the Flyers, and scored his first NHL goal on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the third round (#82) by the Flyers in 2016, Twarynski played 69 games for Lehigh Valley last season and totaled 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists during his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, the St. Albert, Alberta native played four seasons in the WHL, playing for the Calgary Hitman and Kelowna Rockets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.