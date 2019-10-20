Marlies Close out Homestand Today

The Marlies close out their three-game homestand today in the second half of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters.

The Marlies blanked the Monsters 2-0 in yesterday's game, earning their fifth straight win; their best start in franchise history.

After tipping in a point shot from Timothy Liljegren yesterday, Egor Korshkov is now the only Marlie to record a point (5-1-6) in each game this season. Toronto was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and was 1-for-4 on the power play. The Marlies have not allowed a goal on the penalty kill this season. Toronto's power play is second in the league at 29.4% (5/17). "They've been very key, of course, especially here in this building," said Sheldon Keefe following yesterday's win. "Special teams and goaltending have been the backbone of our wins on home ice so that continued today." Kasimir Kaskisuo picked up his eighth career shutout and first of the season with last night's 30-save effort.

The Marlies will look to build on their strong start to the season today before heading out on a seven-game road trip.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Toronto Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

4-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-2-0-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Win 4 Streak Win 1

15 Goals For 15

6 Goals Against 14

30.8% Power Play Percentage 9.5%

100% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.2%

E. Korshkov (4) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (3)

J. Bracco (6) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (4)

K. Kaskisuo (3) Wins Leader M. Kivlenieks (2)

