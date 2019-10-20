Rampage Fall in Tucson for First Regulation Loss

TUCSON, AZ - Michael Chaput and Lane Pederson each notched a goal and an assist to lead a four-goal third period, as the Tucson Roadrunners (4-1-0) handed the San Antonio Rampage (3-1-2) their first regulation loss of the season with a 4-2 decision on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

Mitch Reinke and Tanner Kapsick scored goals for the Rampage, who are now 0-1-2 in their last three games. Ville Husso made 35 saves in the loss.

Reinke opened the scoring for the Rampage with a power play goal at 17:17 of the second period, his first goal of the season. After the Rampage had killed off two separate 5-on-3 power plays for Tucson, they earned their own two-man advantage with Robbie Russo and Brayden Burke in the penalty box. Derrick Pouliot set up Reinke for a one-timer at the left point and a 1-0 Rampage lead.



San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso vs. the Tucson Roadrunners

The Roadrunners tied the score at 2:56 of the third period when Pederson beat Husso with a high-zone wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season, all in the past four games. Pederson has three goals this season against San Antonio.

Chaput put Tucson in front 2:21 later, burying a Michael Bunting feed in front for his third goal of the season. At 10:37 of the third, Chaput set up Jordan Gross for a one-timer from the slot for Gross' first goal of the season and a 3-1 Tucson lead.

On the Roadrunners' third 5-on-3 power play of the game, Russo beat Husso with a one-timer for his first goal of the season and a 4-1 Tucson lead at 13:44 of the third.

Kaspick brought the Rampage back within two goals with a power play tally at 18:52, his first goal of the season.

Prior to Saturday, the Rampage had surrendered only one goal in the third period this season.

Ivan Prosvetov made 29 saves in his professional debut to earn his first professional win.

The Rampage unbeaten streak to open the season was snapped at five games, tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

The Rampage continue their road trip on Friday when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for a 6:05pm CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Reinke (1); Kaspick (1)

Ville Husso: 35 saves on 39 shots

Power Play: 2-for-4

Penalty Kill: 1-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) Ivan Prosvetov - TUC

2) Michael Chaput - TUC

3) Lane Pederson - TUC

