Moose Bouce back to Split with Chicago

The Manitoba Moose (30-17-3-3) rematched with the Chicago Wolves (24-25-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 loss against Chicago on Friday night.

The Moose opened the scoring early in the first period. With Manitoba on the power play, Daniel Torgersson controlled the puck to the side of the net. The forward sent it in front, where Cole Maier's rebound bounced to Jansen Harkins, who swept it past Pyotr Kochetkov. Manitoba edged further ahead five minutes later with a tally from Isaac Johnson. Henri Nikkanen gained the line and threw on the brakes, before sending the puck to Johnson. The forward powered his way to the net and placed a deft backhand past Kochetkov for his first of the season. Chicago cut into the Moose lead 83 seconds later, as Vasily Ponomarev knocked a rebound past the outstretched pad of Oskari Salminen. Manitoba took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission and matched the Wolves with seven shots apiece.

Chicago pulled even early in the second stanza. With the Wolves on the power play, Mackenzie MacEachern broke into the zone with speed and beat Salminen with a low shot off the rush. The Moose restored the lead with a tally from Maier. Tyrel Bauer fired the shot on target and Maier deftly tipped the puck as it tumbled past Kochetkov. The Wolves drew even for the second time in the frame with a second goal on the power play from MacEachern. The horn sounded to end the period with both sides locked 3-3.

The Moose edged ahead early in the third with a goal from Dominic Toninato. Ashton Sautner grabbed the puck at the line and lifted a shot on net where Toninato tipped it past Kochetkov. With time ticking down, the Wolves pulled Kochetkov in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose eventually grabbed the disc, with Harkins finding Greg Meireles, who guided the puck into the empty cage. Salminen racked up the win with 21 stops, while Kochetkov was hit with the loss and finished with 23 of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Cole Maier (Click for full interview)

"I thought it was really good. We talked about having a better response. Not that we had a huge problem with our game on Friday night, we just struggled with putting pucks in the net at the end. We didn't want to change too much, we aimed to bring the same energy and get a better result and we did."

Statbook

Cole Maier has goals in three straight contests

Nicholas Jones (2A) notched fourth multi-point game of the season

Jansen Harkins (1G, 1A) tallied his eighth multi-point game of the season

Greg Meireles has foiur points (1G, 3A) over his past five contests

Dominic Toninato co-leads the Moose with five game-winning goals

What's Next?

The Moose head out on the road to face the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, March 7. Puck drop is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

