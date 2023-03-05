Checkers Score Five Unanswered Goals to Stun Hartford 6-3

The Checkers ended their road trip in thrilling fashion, scoring five times in the third period to stun the Wolf Pack 6-3.

A late goal in the middle frame sent Hartford into the second intermission with momentum and a 3-1 lead, but the Checkers wasted no time getting their comeback cooking. Gerry Mayhew pulled off a slick redirect just 32 ticks into the third, then Riley Bezeau sniped his second goal of the night 84 seconds later to pull Charlotte into a tie.

The Checkers continued to hit Hartford with wave after wave of pressure from there, and just before the midway point of the third Matt Kiersted threaded a point shot through traffic and into the net to give the visitors their first lead of the contest. Oliver Chau delivered the knockout blow just 11 seconds after that, swooping in and beating Louis Domingue for his first AHL goal to put Charlotte ahead 5-3.

The Wolf Pack would have no response down the stretch - as J-F Berube continued his run of strong play to the tune of 28 saves - and a Riley Nash empty netter sealed the wild comeback victory for Charlotte.

NOTES

The Checkers went 3-2-1 over the course of their six-game road swing ... This was the second time the Checkers have scored at least five goals in a period this season. The other was a seven-goal outburst against Cleveland on Jan. 21 ... All six of Charlotte's goals in this game were at even strength ... This was Riley Bezeau's first multi-goal game as a professional ... Riley Nash (1g, 1a) extended his point streak to seven games (4g, 4a), the longest by a Checker this season ... Lucas Carlsson had two assists, giving him nine points (4g, 5a) over a six-game point streak that ties his longest of the season ... Dominic Franco had his first two assists of this season. All four of his points on the season have come in multi-point games ... Oliver Chau's goal was his first in the AHL (15 total games) ... Goaltender J-F Berube has won five consecutive starts ... The Checkers played with 11 forwards as Henry Bowlby, Connor Bunnaman, Cory Conacher, Logan Hutsko, Cam Morrison and Justin Sourdif were all unavailable.

