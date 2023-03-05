Dallas Loans Murray and Olofsson to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 20 games with Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. On Feb. 18 vs. Columbus, Olofsson logged a career-high 13:17 TOI.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

Murray, 25, made his NHL debut on March 2 at Chicago, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 Stars victory to become the first Stars rookie netminder to win in his NHL debut on the road since Mike Smith on Oct. 21, 2006.

Murray has appeared in 29 games this season for Texas, posting a 14-9-5 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts.

In his first professional season, Murray leads rookie goaltenders and ranks fourth overall in goals-against average and shares fifth among rookies in save percentage. Murray also co-leads AHL rookies and shares second overall in shutouts and shares fifth among rookies in wins. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022 and recorded his third shutout of the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 25 vs. Bakersfield.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

