Iowa Wild Releases Bo Hanson from PTO

March 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Bo Hanson from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Hanson will report to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Hanson, 25, has recorded 10 points (3-7=10) and eight penalty minutes in 25 games with the Heartlanders this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Boise, Idaho, made his AHL debut for the Wild on Feb. 25 at Rockford and scored his first ECHL goal with the Heartlanders on Jan. 22 against the Toledo Walleye. Hanson also played nine games with the Wheeling Nailers in 2021-22.

Hanson played for Northern Michigan University in 2021-22, where he recorded 13 points (3-10=13) in 36 games. Hanson skated for the University of Denver in 2020-21 and posted four points (1-3=4) in 12 games. He appeared in 102 games with St. Lawrence University from 2017-2020, where he tallied 47 points (11-36=47). Prior to his collegiate career, Hanson played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, where he skated in 169 games and recorded 50 points (7-43=50).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.