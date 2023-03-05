P-Bruins Topped by Phantoms
March 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Justin Brazeau scored the lone goal as the Providence Bruins were topped by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 on Sunday evening at the PPL Center.
How It Happened
Georgii Merkulov's shot from the top of the left circle bounced off the goaltender and on to the stick of Fabian Lysell, who shoved it over to a wide-open Brazeau at the left post for a tap-in tally on the power play to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:32 left in the third period.
Adam Brooks wrapped the puck around the net and found Bobby Brink at the top of the crease, who one-timed it off the crossbar and across the goal line to tie the game with 14:43 remaining in the third period.
Cooper Marody picked up the puck behind the net and fed Brooks at the bottom of the left circle for a one-timer that squeaked through the goaltender's pads, giving the Phantoms a 2-1 lead with 8:12 to play in the third period.
Brooks scored an empty net goal with 1:17 remaining to give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead.
Stats
Brandon Bussi stopped 35 of 37 shots faced. Providence totaled 26 shots.
Brazeau's tally was his 15th of the season.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Friday, March 10 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
