Wolf Pack Return Home for Weekend Finale vs. Checkers

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for the first time in 15 days this afternoon, hosting their lone Sunday game of the season. The Wolf Pack welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the final leg of their three-in-three weekend.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers this season. It is Charlotte's first visit to the XL Center since November 16th, and the first meeting overall between the foes since January 11th in Charlotte.

The Wolf Pack have won two straight in the season series, most recently taking a 3-2 decision on January 11th. Tanner Fritz opened the scoring 13:12 into the tilt, scoring on a breakaway for his second goal of the season. Ethan Keppen answered right back, however, scoring just 1:38 later at 14:50 to even the affair at 1-1. After a scoreless second period, the Wolf Pack would take the lead for good at 4:35 of the final frame when Ben Tardif potted his first goal with the club. Lauri Pajuniemi tacked on the insurance just over a minute later, making it a 3-1 game at 5:44. Henry Bowlby drew the Checkers within one with a powerplay goal at 10:16, but Louis Domingue would slam the door shut from there, making 23 saves to preserve the two points.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1-1-2 in the season series, while the Checkers are 4-2-1-0. All three prior meetings in Hartford required overtime. The Wolf Pack took a 3-2 overtime decision on October 29th, while the Checkers won 6-5 on November 12th and 3-2 on November 16th, both times in the shootout.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack scored their largest victory in franchise history on Saturday night, crushing the Bridgeport Islanders 9-0. Jonny Brodzinski (2 g, 2 a) and Tim Gettinger (1 g, 3 a) each scored four points in the victory, while Pajuniemi recorded three assists. Will Cuylle recorded his first three-point game of the season, scoring a goal and two assists. His goal was the game-winner. Jake Leschyshyn scored his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack, ending the night with two points (1 g, 1 a).

Dylan Garand recorded eleven saves for his third shutout of the season. The eleven shots against were the fewest shots allowed in a single game in franchise history.

Hartford's nine goals in last night's victory was their largest offensive output of the season. The previous single-game high was eight goals, done on February 4th in an 8-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hartford also scored three powerplay goals in the win. It was the first time this season that they struck three times on the skater advantage.

Cuylle (19 g, 12 a), Turner Elson (12 g, 19 a), and Fritz (5 g, 26 a) are tied for the team lead in points with 31 each. Cuylle's 19 goals are tops on the club, while Frtiz's 26 assists pace the team in that department.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers dropped the middle game of their three-in-three set by a score of 4-1 last night in Springfield at the hands of the Thunderbirds. Drew Callin opened the scoring 10:46 into the hockey game, while Matthew Highmore made it 2-0 just 17 seconds into the second period, scoring the eventual game-winner. Riley Nash had the Checkers' lone goal in the loss.

Charlotte opened the weekend with a 2-1 victory on Friday night in Utica over the Comets. This is the final game of a six game road trip for the club. They will return home to face the Bridgeport Islanders for three straight games, starting on Wednesday night.

Nash leads the Checkers in scoring with 44 points (19 g, 25 a) on the season. His 19 goals are also tops on the club in that category, while his 25 assists are tied with Aleksi Heponiemi for the club lead.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack open a three-game road trip on Wednesday night when they head to the MassMutual Center to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 15th, when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

