Third Period Stalls Monsters in 6-4 Loss to Penguins

March 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-25-4-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Roman Ahcan started the scoring at 9:01 of the first period with assists from Robbie Payne and David Jiricek, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Ty Glover converted on a penalty shot at 11:55 tying the game. Carson Meyer notched a power-play tally at 15:12 with helpers from Josh Dunne and Yegor Chinakhov sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-1. The offensive floodgates opened in the middle frame beginning with Glover's second goal of the night at 9:20 followed by a marker from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 10:21 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Jake Christiansen. Alex Whelan scored his first goal as a Monster at 11:02 assisted by Joona Luoto and Dunne, but the Penguins added two markers from Taylor Fedun at 16:46 and Drake Caggiula on the power play at 17:55 tying the game 4-4 after 40 minutes. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pushed the game out of reach in the third period with goals from Caggiula on the man advantage at 13:59 and Alex Nylander in an empty net at 19:14 bringing the final score to 6-4.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 29 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Taylor Gauthier stopped 29 shots for the win.

The Monsters wrap up the homestand against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, March 7, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 0 - - 4

WBS 1 3 2 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/3 1/3 10 min / 5 inf

WBS 35 2/3 2/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 29 5 3-5-0

WBS Gauthier W 29 4 7-2-3

Cleveland Record: 23-25-4-2, 6th North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 23-23-4-5, 8th North Division

