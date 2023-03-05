Detroit Reassigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids
March 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Nedeljkovic suited up in 19 games with the Griffins from Jan. 4-March 3 and accumulated a 9-7-2 record, a 2.89 goals against average and a 0.909 save percentage. Nedeljkovic has also appeared in nine games with Detroit this season, totaling a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals against average and a 0.880 save percentage. The Parma, Ohio, native has spent parts of six campaigns in the NHL and has amassed a 39-35-15 mark with a 2.98 GAA and a 0.906 save percentage. A year ago, the 27-year-old showed a 20-24-9 ledger in 59 games with the Red Wings. In 2020-21, Nedeljkovic was a Calder Trophy finalist, given to the NHL Rookie of the Year, when he paced the league in both GAA (1.90) and save percentage (0.932) with the Carolina Hurricanes. Nedeljkovic has spent parts of five campaigns in the AHL and amassed a 98-52-13 ledger to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a 0.905 save percentage.
