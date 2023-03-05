Wolves' 3-Game Win Streak Snapped by Moose 5-3

*The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their three-game road trip by falling to the Manitoba Moose 5-3 on Sunday in Winnipeg.

Mackenzie MacEachern had two goals and Vasily Ponomarev also scored but it wasn't enough as the Wolves had their three-game winning streak snapped. The defending Calder Cup champions finished the trip with a 2-1-0-0 record as they lost for just the fourth time in their last 13 games.

Manitoba raced to a two-goal lead in the opening period behind scores from Jansen Harkins and Isaac Johnson.

Midway through the first, the Wolves answered with a goal by Ponomarev. Linemate Alexander Pashin intercepted a pass deep in the Manitoba zone and fired a shot that Moose goaltender Oskari Salminen stopped before Ponomarev dove to tap in the rebound. The goal was Ponomarev's team-leading 17th of the season.

The Wolves opened the second on the power play and cashed in when MacEachern carried the puck into the offensive zone and unleashed a wrist shot from the left dot that snuck through Salminen's pads.

Cole Maier's tally off a redirection put the Moose ahead 3-2 but the Wolves came right back on MacEachern's second goal of the game-and fifth of the season-to tie it.

With the Wolves skating with a man advantage, Max Lajoie launched a shot from the point that MacEachern tipped into the net. Lajoie and Ronan Seeley earned assists on the score that marked the seventh time this season the Wolves have recorded multiple power-play goals.

Manitoba grabbed the lead early in the third on a goal by Dominic Toninato and the Wolves were unable to answer this time. Greg Meireles' empty-netter sealed the deal for the Moose and ended the Wolves' road winning streak at six.

Pyotr Kochetkov (23 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Salminen (21 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

The Wolves dropped to 24-25-3-2 on the season and Manitoba upped its record to 30-17-3-3.

Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Adopt-A-Dog Night and also Polish Heritage Night.

