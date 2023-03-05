Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Jack LaFontaine to Orlando Solar Bears

March 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned goaltender Jack LaFontaine to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

LaFontaine, 25, appeared in four games with the Crunch this season posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. He has played in 21 games with the Solar Bears this season earning a 9-8-1 record with a 3.32 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. LaFontaine appeared in 13 games with the Chicago Wolves last season recording a 4-3-4 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound netminder also played in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes going 0-1-0 and two contests with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL posting a 1-0-1 record.

LaFontaine was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch on July 25. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.