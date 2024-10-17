Moose Assign Carson Golder to Admirals

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Carson Golder to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Golder, 21, posted six points (2G, 4A) in 14 games with the Moose during the 2023-24 campaign. He also recorded 28 points (15G, 13A) in 32 ECHL contests with Norfolk. Golder added 10 points (3G, 7A) for the Admirals in seven Kelly Cup Playoff games. Prior to turning pro, the Smithers, B.C. product totalled 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 WHL games split between the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets.

The Moose are in Grand Rapids this weekend to face off against the Griffins on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to the game on CJOB.com/SPORTS, the Winnipeg Jets App or watch with a subscription to AHLTV on FloHockey. Saturday's contest is available to view for free on Facebook, X and Youtube.

Manitoba returns to downtown Winnipeg for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT. Be one of the first 2,000 fans in attendance and receive a Moose blanket. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

