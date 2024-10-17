Notebook: Ready for the Bright Lights

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After a long summer of waiting, it's finally here.

Hockey season returns to Bojangles Coliseum this weekend, and the anticipation is palpable around the rink.

"As far as being back in the Biscuit, I always love coming back here," said Checkers captain Zac Dalpe. "Seeing Greazy Keyz start everything off, and then a big crowd [in the building]. I think the guys are excited for sure."

Friday's tilt against Cleveland serves as an introduction of this iteration of the Checkers to fans - or in the case of Trevor Carrick, a reintroduction.

"I'm looking forward to this home opener," said Carrick, who signed with Charlotte after previously spending 2014-2019 with the organization. "It feels good to be back. It's nice to see some familiar faces and I'm looking forward to seeing some of the fans out."

The Checkers have been putting in work with some high-tempo skates throughout the week, ramping up to what should be an electric atmosphere on Friday night.

"I love watching the guys work hard during the week and then game days are theirs," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "I love the process of it. Coaches get the week and then it's up to them to go play and perform and have fun with it."

HOT START

This weekend may be the start of the home portion of Charlotte's schedule, but the team has already kicked off the season on the right foot. The Checkers were perfect on a two-game road swing to open up the campaign last weekend, winning a 7-6 barn burner against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and then blanking Bridgeport 3-0 the next day.

"It was interesting," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "That first game, 7-6, that's every coach's dream - I'm kidding. There were a lot of mistakes, but it was the first time a lot of this group was together so it's to be expected a little bit."

That tilt against the Penguins was a wild affair, with the Checkers falling behind 5-3 early in the third before rattling off four straight goals and earning the win.

"I don't think it was the structure that we were looking for," said goalie Chris Driedger of the season opener. "But we didn't have any exhibition games, so I think that first one, to come out with two points was huge for us."

The Checkers tightened things up for their afternoon visit to Bridgeport the next day, pulling off a convincing victory and returning home with a full slate of points.

"We'll take the two wins," said Carrick. "Obviously that first game wasn't perfect. But we faced adversity and showed some character by staying in it and coming out with two wins on the road."

It's hard to draw definitive conclusions after just two games, but there were certainly positives to pick up on from the weekend.

"It's a little too early to tell," said Dalpe when asked about comparing this team to last season's. "I had a meeting with the coaches this morning - I just really like the group, I really like the dynamics and the personalities. Getting Trevor Carrick back in here, he's a really good guy for the dressing room, and the list goes on from there. The play on the ice will unfold here and we'll see what the process is there, but I really like the group, for sure."

A strong start has the Checkers moving in the right direction early, but the grind is only getting started.

"We have a lot to work on and a lot to build over the course of this month," said Kinnear. "Especially because we only play six games. I'm super excited about the group - the character, the skill level, the intangibles."

BETWEEN THE PIPES

As they have in the previous few seasons, the Checkers are carrying three goalies on the roster - Dreidger, another veteran in Ken Appleby and rookie Cooper Black.

How exactly the group will be deployed remains to be seen, but the coaching staff has a plan.

"We're just going to go day by day," said Kinnear. "But Dreeg, he's got the experience so we're going to rely on him, especially early on in the season."

The 30-year-old Driedger - who backstopped Coachella Valley to a Western Conference title last season - has an expansive resume that features stops at all three levels, as well as a history with Kinnear.

"He's actually an interesting story," said Kinnear of Driedger. "When I was in Springfield, he was the East Coast League goalie to start and he worked his way up through our program in Springfield and obviously went to Florida and Seattle. He's near and dear to my heart a little bit, because I saw him where he was at and then how much work he put into where he needed to get to."

"He's been great," said Driedger of Kinnear. "I'm a big fan of Geordie. He's always been a tough but fair coach. He pushed me - I was playing some of the best hockey I've ever played in the American League under him and it brought me to Florida and the NHL. I'm looking forward to this season with him."

Kinnear also points to the intangible impact that he sees Driedger having on his team.

"When you have guys like that in your locker room, as much as coaches want to take credit for it, those are the guys that really create the environment," said Kinnear. "I know he's still hungry to get back to the National League."

Alongside Driedger in the platoon are Appleby - a 10-year-vet who pulled off a shutout against his former team in Bridgeport - and Black - a 6-foot-8 rookie who debuted for Charlotte at the end of last season after finishing up a two-year career at Dartmouth.

While Driedger may have the reins to start, the rest of the group will be ready to go when called upon.

"Super excited to have him," said Kinnear of Driedger. "We're going to lean on him, especially early, and then allow everyone to build and improve and be ready for their opportunities."

INJURY UPDATES

With that trio of netminders in Charlotte and Evan Cormier and Keith Kinkaid in the ECHL with Savannah, Kinnear offered an update on goalie Mack Guzda, who signed an AHL deal with Charlotte over the summer but has not skated with the team.

"He's going to be long term," said Kinnear.

In other injury news, Dalpe and MacKenzie Entwistle have both been absent from practice this week. The former missed Sunday's game in Bridgeport while the latter skated in both contests on the road, but neither will be ready to go come Friday.

"They won't be available this weekend, for sure," said Kinnear. "They're getting looked at. More week-to-week with those guys."

