Isaak Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks
October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has placed defenseman Alec Martinez (right groin) on injured reserve.
Phillips, 23, has appeared in one game with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.
Next Home Game: The IceHogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. Friday is this season's first $2 beer night presented by Bud Light. Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Isaak Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Eras Night Presented by Fan Cave Tickets November 2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Loan Forward Dylan Gambrell to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Notebook: Ready for the Bright Lights - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Name Patrick Brown 27th Captain in Team History - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: October 17th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cleveland Monsters Announce First Rock Entertainment Sports Network Game Telecast and Return of Monsters OT Studio Show - Cleveland Monsters
- 2024 Moose Home Opener, Presented by Canada Life, Coming October 26 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Opening Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to AHL PTO - Providence Bruins
- Gage Alexander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Zac Dalpe and Trevor Carrick Join Forces for First Time - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.