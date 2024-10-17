Isaak Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has placed defenseman Alec Martinez (right groin) on injured reserve.

Phillips, 23, has appeared in one game with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.

