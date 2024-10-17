Cleveland Monsters Announce First Rock Entertainment Sports Network Game Telecast and Return of Monsters OT Studio Show
October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday the team's inaugural telecast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) will be the club's home game versus the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00 pm at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In addition to airing on RESN (free, over-the-air on Channel 22.1), the game will also be simulcast on CW 43 WUAB and is the first of 22 dates on the Monsters' 2024-25 TV schedule.
The complete list of games on the Monsters' 2024-25 RESN and CW 43 WUAB TV schedule is forthcoming. Cleveland's 22 regular-season telecasts in 2024-25 will be the most in team history and double the amount of games the Monsters televised last season.
"The launch of Rock Entertainment Sports Network transforms the way we bring the excitement of Monsters hockey into living rooms across Ohio," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "Thanks to our outstanding partnership with Gray Media and CW 43 WUAB, our audience has never been bigger and we've never televised more regular-season games...With the return of Monsters OT, there have never been more ways to stay connected to the team."
Additionally, the Monsters announced Thursday the club's Emmy-nominated studio show, Monsters OT, returns for its fifth season and first on RESN. Hosted by Ellery Award-winning 'Voice of the Monsters' Tony Brown and former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen, episodes will be produced on a bi-weekly basis this year, with multiple re-airings on RESN during each production window. Select episodes will also air on CW 43 WUAB. Executive produced and edited by Leo Simone and Jeremy Hawks, Monsters OT debuts with a 2024-25 season preview show featuring a full roster and schedule breakdown and an extended conversation with Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, premiering tonight on RESN at 6:30 pm.
