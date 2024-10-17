Providence Bruins Name Patrick Brown 27th Captain in Team History

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 17, that Patrick Brown has been named the 27th captain of the Providence Bruins.

"We are very fortunate to have Patrick Brown lead our group," said Ryan Mougenel, Head Coach of the Providence Bruins. "Patrick is the ultimate competitor and consummate professional. He makes everyone around him better, both players and coaches. We look forward to his continued leadership and his ability to demonstrate what it means to be a Bruin."

Brown, 32, joined the Bruins organization in July of 2023 and immediately joined the leadership core when he first suited up with the Providence Bruins in December of 2023.

Entering his 11th season of professional hockey, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native served as captain of the Charlotte Checkers from 2016-2019, leading the team to a Calder Cup Championship in his final season in the Queen City. In 447 career AHL games between Charlotte, Chicago, Henderson, and Providence, Brown has totaled 75 goals and 112 assists for 187 points.

"It's an honor. I'm super excited to be a leader of this group," said Brown. "There have been a lot of great leaders that have come through here: Tommy Cross, Trent Whitfield, Josiah Didier, and Paul Carey to name a few. It's an honor and I'm excited to get going."

The Providence Bruins also announced the alternate captains for the 2024-25 season: Michael Callahan, Vinni Lettieri, Jordan Oesterle, and Billy Sweezey.

Callahan, 25, is entering his fifth AHL season, all with Providence. The Franklin, Massachusetts, native has six goals and 22 assists for 28 points in 142 career games with the Bruins.

Lettieri, 29, is heading into his ninth professional season and second with the Providence Bruins. The Excelsior, Minnesota, native totals 122 goals and 117 assists for 239 points in 279 career AHL games.

Oesterle, 32, is entering his 12th professional season and first with Providence. The Dearborn Heights, Michigan, native has 23 goals and 82 assists for 105 points in 189 career AHL games.

Sweezey, 28, is heading into his fifth professional season and first with the Bruins. The Hanson, Massachusetts, native totals five goals and 26 assists for 31 points in 207 career AHL games.

