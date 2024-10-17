Providence Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to AHL PTO

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 17, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to an American Hockey League Professional Tryout.

Pitlick, 32, skated in 34 games with the New York Rangers last season, tallying one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward also appeared in 22 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2023-24 season, notching three goals and four assists.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has played in 420 career NHL games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona, Calgary, Montreal, St. Louis, and New York, totaling 56 goals and 53 assists for 109 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.