Wranglers Clutch Win with Kerins Hat-Trick over Coachella Valley

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Have a game, Rory Kerins!

Trailing 1-0 early in the game against Coachella Valley Wednesday night, Kerins scored three straight to give the Wranglers a 3-1 victory.

Max Lajoie opened the night up with a powerplay goal for the Firebirds, but Kerins clapped back quickly with not just one, but two goals back-to-back.

Kerins first goal came after Firebirds goaltender Ales Stezka held onto the puck for too long and gave it away under pressure behind the net.

Dryden Hunt gained control of the puck, and passed it to Kerins in the slot.

Kerins scored his second goal nearly a minute after his first by tipping in a shot from Martin Frk. The goal was reviewed to see if it was a high stick but was upheld.

There was no scoring in the second period.

In the third, Kerins completed his hat-trick off another assist from Hunt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Calgary Wranglers (@ahlwranglers)

Devin Cooley had 39 saves in the tilt.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.