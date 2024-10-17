2024 Moose Home Opener, Presented by Canada Life, Coming October 26

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The 2024 Manitoba Moose Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, is quickly approaching with puck drop on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

After opening the season with four consecutive road games, the Moose return to Canada Life Centre to open up the home portion of their 25th Season on Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Rockford IceHogs. The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a Moose blanket, perfect for the winter months ahead.

Fans in the stands will be the first to view the new game presentation elements for the season. Arrive early and catch the pre-game ceremonies welcoming the 25th edition of the team to the ice. Take in recent improvements to Canada Life Centre with the upgraded sound system and in-bowl stage featuring live performances.

There's plenty to do on the concourse as well with face-painting available and a photo booth to make some lasting memories. Don't miss out on new activities in the Moose Kid's Zone, featuring the new accuracy shooting challenge alongside favourites like bean bag toss and a sign-making station.

It's also the first opportunity for fans to see Winnipeg Jets prospects in regular season action. The current Moose roster features 13 Jets draft picks, including six selections from the first two rounds.

First round pick Brad Lambert, who led the team with 55 points during the 2023-24 campaign and was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team, returns for his second season in antlers. Fellow top rookies Nikita Chibrikov (47 pts), Parker Ford (41 pts) and Thomas Milic (19 wins) return for their second AHL campaigns. New faces include Jets second round pick Elias Salomonsson who scored his first AHL goal in his debut on Oct. 12. Chibrikov, Ford, Lambert and Salomonsson combined for three goals and 12 points in a pair of season-opening wins in Iowa.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2024-25 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS.

