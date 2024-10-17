Blue Jackets Loan Forward Dylan Gambrell to Monsters

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Dylan Gambrell to the Monsters. In 66 appearances for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season, Gambrell posted 14-22-36 with 16 penalty minutes.

A 6'0", 185 lb. right-shooting native of Bonney Lake, WA, Gambrell, 28, was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round (60th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year two-way contract with Columbus on June 3, 2024. In 233 career NHL appearances for San Jose and the Ottawa Senators spanning parts of six seasons from 2017-23, Gambrell posted 17-23-40 with 79 penalty minutes. In 135 career AHL appearances for the San Jose Barracuda and Toronto spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-20, 2021-22, and 2023-24, Gambrell supplied 37-57-94 with 53 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Gambrell tallied 43-89-132 with 55 penalty minutes and a +55 rating in 120 career NCAA appearances for the University of Denver spanning three seasons from 2015-18. During his collegiate career, Gambrell helped Denver claim the 2017 NCAA National Championship, the 2016-17 NCHC Regular Season Championship, and the 2018 NCHC Tournament Championship. Gambrell was also named to the 2017 and 2018 NCHC Second All-Star Teams and the 2015-16 NCHC All-Rookie Team. In 172 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints spanning parts of three seasons from 2012-15, Gambrell notched 39-69-108 with 117 penalty minutes and a +24 rating, helping the club claim the 2013 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.