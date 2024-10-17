Syracuse Crunch to Host Eras Night Presented by Fan Cave Tickets November 2

October 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Fan Cave Tickets to hold Eras Night on Saturday, Nov. 2 when the team hosts the Belleville Senators.

Are you "...Ready for It?" The Upstate Medical University Arena will turn into a stop on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour with a theme night out of your "Wildest Dreams." The Crunch will play music by Taylor Swift, host a friendship bracelet station and give away two tickets to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto on Nov. 16, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Fans in attendance on Nov. 2 will be able to scan a QR code and enter-to-win the two tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Entries will be limited to one per person. Fans must be present in-arena at the time of the ticket drawing. The winner must be 18 or older to win or have an adult present to accept the prize. "The Lucky One" will be selected during the second intermission and must present photo ID.

"While Fan Cave Tickets has been the exclusive Ticket Resale Partner of the Syracuse Crunch for ten seasons now, this will be a unique opportunity for us to truly engage with the fan base," said Fan Cave Tickets Owner Nathan Long. "In all our years of business, with dozens of partners across the country, I have had the opportunity to bring into fruition a multitude of promotional night sponsorships, but none quite as unique as this one. While we may not be able to bring Taylor Swift to Syracuse, we are excited to be able to bring Syracuse to Taylor Swift and offer the experience of a lifetime to one lucky Crunch fan. A big shout out to the entire Crunch front office staff for their support of our partnership and providing us the opportunity to create an "Era" of our own in Syracuse."

During the game, the Crunch will also have a friendship bracelet making station where Swifties can create their own friendship bracelets and trade them with others throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to come "Bejeweled" and "Gorgeous" while dressed in their best Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour outfits.

Tickets to Eras Night are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 315-473-4444 or at the Upstate Medical University Arena box office. Have "The Best Day" with the Crunch!

Fan Cave Tickets is a full-scale ticket brokerage serving every state in the continental US and Canada. They collaborate the cheapest tickets available on the market into one convenient location on their website. With a focus on minor league sports and tier II venues, Fan Cave has helped dozens of teams and scores of fans with their ticketing needs. With their "All Inclusive" pricing, expect to pay no hidden fees, just a single $10 delivery fee per order.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

