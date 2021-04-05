Moose Announce Two Signings

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Ty Pelton-Byce to a one-year AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. Pelton-Byce will join the Moose on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The club also announced the team signed goaltender Liam Hughes to an amateur tryout.

Ty Pelton-Byce

Centre

Born April 14, 1997 -- Madison, Wis.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots L

Pelton-Byce, 23, posted 31 points (12G, 19A) in 24 games with the University of Wisconsin during the 2020-21 season. The alternate captain was named to the NCAA (B1G) Honourable Mention All-Star Team and the club concluded the campaign as NCAA (B1G) Regular Season Champions. The Madison, Wis. product split his collegiate career between Wisconsin (2019-21) and Harvard University (2016-18). Notably, during his rookie campaign (2016-17) with Harvard, the club went on to win the ECAC Championship that season. Pelton-Byce has totalled 88 points (32G, 56A) in 122 career NCAA contests.

Liam Hughes

Goaltender

Born July 22, 1999 -- Kelowna, BC

Height 6.03 -- Weight 197 -- Catches L

Hughes, 21, appeared in 32 games for the WHL's Winnipeg ICE during the 2019-20 season and posted a 21-11-0 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. The netminder recorded a career-high three shutouts last season. Hughes suited up for 110 career WHL contests, recording a 50-46-12 record with a 3.13 goals-against average alongside a .906 save percentage.

The Moose face off against the Belleville Senators, Wednesday, April 7 at Bell MTS Iceplex. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.

