Devils Drop Phantoms in Shootout, 2-1
April 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - Fabian Zetterlund scored in the third round of the shootout as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday night, 2-1, inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
After no scoring in the first period, Marian Studenic gave the Devils a 1-0 lead just over midway through the game. Just as the puck dropped on a penalty kill, Studenic moved down the ice and beat goaltender Zane McIntyre through the legs to open the scoring. The goal was his third of the year with assists from Colton White and Nate Schnarr at 10:29 and the Devils took the lead into the third period.
In the third period, Linus Hogberg scored his first American Hockey League goal to tie the game at one. Hogberg walked in from the blue line and sent a shot off the post and in at the 4:06 mark. Assists were given to Ryan Fitzgerald and Chris Bigras.
After no scoring in the rest of regulation or overtime, the game was decided in a shootout. In the third round, Fabian Zetterlund fired a slap shot off the post and in to defeat the Phantoms, 2-1. Gilles Senn stopped 26 of 27 in the win and McIntyre denied 27 of 28 in the loss.
The Devils return to the ice on Wednesday, April 7 against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
