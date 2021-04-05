Anaheim Ducks Assign Zegras to Gulls
April 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The Ducks have assigned Trevor Zegras to the San Diego Gulls (AHL).
Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray:
"Our goal was to help Trevor transition more smoothly into the NHL, so we started him out on the wing. He's ahead of our scheduled progression, and as a result we are moving him to center ice effective immediately. He will need some experience in the AHL first, but our expectation is that he will be back with us in the near future and play center for the Ducks for years to come."
