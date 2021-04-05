Sound Tigers' Offense Falters in 2-1 Setback

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kyle MacLean's second pro goal came 12 seconds into the third period on Monday, which tied the score and produced a nail biter that went into the final minutes, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (3-10-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (13-3-1-0) at the New England Sports Center.

Brady Lyle broke a 1-1 tie late in regulation with a lengthy wrist shot that filtered through traffic and beat goaltender Ken Appleby (1-1-0), who made 23 saves for the Sound Tigers.

Following a scoreless first period in Marlborough, Mass., Eduards Tralmaks scored his first goal in his pro debut at 6:55 of the second period. Tralmaks won a battle behind the Sound Tigers' net and centered the puck while falling to the ice. Nick Wolff sent a shot off of Appleby that fell to the goal line and was poked home by Tralmaks to make it 1-0.

The Bruins carried their lead into the second intermission, but an early turnover by Jack Studnicka allowed MacLean to skate in uncontested on goaltender Kyle Keyser (2-0-0) and even the contest. Studnicka backed up through his own right circle but slipped and lost his balanced, giving MacLean a clear path to the net where he beat Keyser's pad a dozen seconds in.

The score remained knotted until the final three minutes when Lyle beat Appleby on a wrist shot from the parameter for his fifth goal of the season.

Bridgeport finished the afternoon 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Sound Tigers outshot the Bruins 27-25.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers complete a two-game road trip on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. puck drop against the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

