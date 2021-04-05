Avalanche Signs Clurman

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nate Clurman to a two-year, entry-level contract. He will report to the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles.

Clurman, 22, tallied seven points (4g/3a) in 27 games for Notre Dame this season while serving as team captain in his junior year and helping the Irish to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Notre Dame was subsequently removed from the tournament due to positive Covid-19 test results.

Clurman finished his collegiate career with 19 points (4g/15a) and a +10 rating in 103 NCAA contests. As a freshman in 2018-19, he played in 39 of Notre Dame's 40 games, helping the Irish win the Big Ten Tournament and advance to the NCAA Northeast Regional Final. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner notched nine points (0g/9a) in 37 games as a sophomore in 2019-20 and ranked second on the team with a +8 rating.

Prior to college, the Boulder, Colorado, native played for three teams in the United States Hockey League in from 2016-18, totaling 13 points (1g/12a) in 59 career USHL games with the Tri-City Storm, Des Moines Buccaneers and Sioux City Musketeers. Clurman attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana from 2013-17 and played for the school's Under-16 and Prep team all four years, collecting 103 points (20g/83a) in 165 contests.

Selected by the Avalanche in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Clurman is the second Colorado-born player to be drafted by the Avalanche (J.D. Corbin, 2004) and played with the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders hockey program before attending Culver Academy. He was also on the team that represented the Colorado Avalanche at the 2011 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

