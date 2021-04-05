Colorado Eagles Announce Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, along with goaltender Peyton Jones and defensemen Kyle Burroughs and Greg Pateryn. In addition, the Avalanche have reassigned five players to the Eagles in forwards Kiefer Sherwood, T. J. Tynan and Sheldon Dries, as well as defenseman Dan Renouf and goaltender Adam Werner.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Texas Stars at on Tuesday, April 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

