Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL, Sign Clurman to ATO

April 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Ty Lewis and Travis Barron have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, along with defenseman Kevin Davis. In addition, the team has also signed rookie defenseman Nate Clurman to an amateur tryout agreement.

Clurman recently concluded a three-year NCAA career at the University of Notre Dame and was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract by the Avalanche on Monday.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Texas Stars at on Tuesday, April 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

