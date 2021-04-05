Florida Panthers Reassign Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to Syracuse Crunch
April 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have reassigned defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Dinamo Minsk of the KHL to the Syracuse Crunch, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.
Kolyachonok, 19, appeared in 46 KHL games with Minsk in 2020-21, registering six points (1-5-6).
Originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound native of Minsk, Belarus, played 107 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games for the London Knights (2018-19) and Flint Firebirds (2018-19 to 2019-20), registering 63 points (16-47-63).
