San Diego Gulls to Finish Season in Irvine
April 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - While we eagerly anticipate welcoming our great fans back to Pechanga Arena, the recent updated state guidelines regarding indoor events will not provide ASM Global the necessary time to prepare the arena for normal business operations for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. As a result, the Gulls will finish the 2020-21 AHL season at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.
Our top priority is to continue to provide a safe and healthy environment for our players, staff and working personnel. In order to maintain a secure atmosphere for all organizations involved, we will finish the 2020-21 season without fans at FivePoint Arena. As the cornerstone of the Gulls organization, we thank America's Finest Fans for their continued support and look forward to welcoming fans back to Gulls games at Pechanga Arena in the fall.
