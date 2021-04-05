Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Close Four-Game Mini Series vs. Chicago Wednesday; Visit Griffins on Saturday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-1-0-0

Saturday, Apr. 3 at Chicago Wolves

Forward Dylan McLaughlin opened the game scoring and Josiah Slavin netted his second goal of the season, but the Rockford IceHogs (6-12-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (14-2-0-1) 4-2 at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena Saturday night in Game 3 of four consecutive meetings against their in-state rival. Recap & Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 6-12-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 4-8-0-0

Away: 2-4-1-0

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Goals: Chris Wilkie (6)

Assists: Cody Franson (10)

Points: Cody Franson (14)

Penalty Minutes: John Quenneville (23)

Power-Play Goals: Wyatt Kalynuk (2)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (6)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (7)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Wins: Collin Delia, Matt Tomkins, Cale Morris (2)

GAA: Cale Morris (2.11)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.944)

League Leaders

Defenseman Cody Franson leads the IceHogs and is tied for second among AHL defensemen with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and is tied for second among league blueliners with seven power-play points and six power-play assists.

Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who is now with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for 13th among league defensemen with 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Rookies Chris Wilkie (six goals, five assists) and Evan Barratt (four goals, seven assists) are tied for 20th among first-year players with 11 points. Wilkie leads the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin is tied for first in the league with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Riley McKay is tied for first among AHL rookies with three major penalties.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Wrap Up Four-Game Series vs. Wolves

This week, the IceHogs conclude four-straight meetings against their in-state rivals, the Chicago Wolves. The Hogs are 0-3-0 in the series heading into Wednesday night's rematch and are 0-6-0 in the season head-to-head series. The four-game set began on Mar. 27 at Chicago (3-6 L), moved to Rockford on Mar. 28 (4-5 L) and returned to Hoffman Estates, IL on Apr. 3 (2-4 L).

Close Calls vs. Chicago

If you remove the empty-net goal at Chicago last Saturday (Apr. 3, 2-4 L), four of the six games between the IceHogs and Wolves have been decided by a single goal. The IceHogs are 5-3-1-0 in one-goal games this season.

McLaughlin Stays Hot for Hogs:

Forward Dylan McLaughlin scored his fourth goal of the season on Saturday at Chicago and has points in six of his last seven games (four goals, five assists) including a four-game point streak from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22.

Slavin's Pro Career is Off and Running:

Appearing in his professional debut on Mar. 28 vs. Chicago, forward Josiah Slavin netted his first professional goal in the third period. The rookie carried the confidence into last Saturday's rematch, picking up his second tally in just his second pro game.

Franson Leads the Way

Defenseman Cody Franson leads the IceHogs with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and enters Saturday's game at Chicago on a four-game point streak, tied for the longest point streak by an IceHogs skater this season. Forwards Reese Johnson and Dylan McLaughlin reached four-game streaks earlier this year.

Franson Approaches Points Milestone

Entering tonight, Franson is one point shy of 400 professional points. Through 886 games in the NHL, AHL and KHL, Franson has 91 goals and 308 assists for 399 points.

Life on the Road

In April, the IceHogs spend most of their time away from BMO Harris Bank Center. Six of the next eight contests will be on the road and only five home games remain on the 2020-21 schedule. The IceHogs host the Wolves on Apr. 7 and 17, take on Grand Rapids on May 1, see Iowa on May 9 and close the home schedule vs. Chicago on May 14.

IceHogs Support the Autism Program of Easterseals During #AutismAwarenessMonth

Throughout the month of April, the Rockford IceHogs will honor and celebrate Autism Awareness Month presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. To pay tribute to Autism Awareness, the IceHogs will showcase special puzzle-piece logos on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center for the remainder of the 2021 season and host special raffles and auctions through the team's DASH platform.

Full Details, Raffles, Auctions & More Here

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Wednesday, Apr. 7

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Seventh of 11 meetings; 0-6-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, Apr. 10

6:00 p.m. CT

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Sixth of Eight Meetings; 2-3-0-0 head-to-head record, 2-0-0-0 at Grand Rapids

