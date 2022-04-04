Moose Announce Rescheduled Home Game
April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, announced today the rescheduled game date for the previously postponed home game against Texas on Feb. 5 (AHL Game #652).
The game is now scheduled to be played at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. CT.
Tickets for the rescheduled game against Texas on April 26 are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Manitoba Moose Seat Holders will also receive communication to their account email regarding the rescheduled game.
Tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
