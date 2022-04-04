Providence Bruins Top Hartford in Overtime, 4-3
April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I.- Steven Fogarty tallied the game winner 45 seconds into overtime to give the Providence Bruins a 4-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday evening at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Joona Koppanen tallied the P-Bruins first goal and added a helper while teammate Nick Wolff recorded two assists. Goaltender Troy Grosenick made 31 saves in the win.
STATS
- Jonna Koppanen tallied his second shorthanded goal of the season and is now second on the team behind Cameron Hughes (4).
- Nick Wolff (2 assists) and Joona Koppanen (1 goal, 1 assist) each had multi-point games.
The P-Bruins killed off three of four Hartford power plays to keep their spot as the second ranked penalty kill unit (84.5%).
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 9 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 64 81 (.633)
CHARLOTTE 64 78 (.609)
PROVIDENCE 60 72 (.600)
HERSHEY 65 69 (.531)
HARTFORD 63 66 (.524)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 65 68 (.523)
BRIDGEPORT 64 64 (.500)
LEHIGH VALLEY 63 61 (.484)
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
HARTFORD 0 2 1 0 3
PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 1 4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2022
- Providence Bruins Top Hartford in Overtime, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Insider: Only 7 Home Games Left Before Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Announce Details of 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Final Texas-Manitoba Game Rescheduled to April 26 - Texas Stars
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Home Game - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Donate Life Awareness Night April 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview vs. Rockford: April 4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot in Inaugural Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Utica's A.J. Greer Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Comets Forward AJ Greer Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Rathbone Leads Canucks to Clinching Playoffs After 3-1 Win over Laval - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Report: April 4, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs' Gicewicz, Marlies' Clune Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Begin Seven-Game Road Trip in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kyle Criscuolo Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Look to Continue West Coast Winning with Matchup against Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Ratcliffe Scores Late Winner at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Burned by Heat 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Top Hartford in Overtime, 4-3
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Overtime, 1-0
- Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season
- Providence Bruins Sign Josiah Didier to One-Year AHL Contract Extension Through 2022-23 Seaosn
- Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations