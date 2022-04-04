Providence Bruins Top Hartford in Overtime, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- Steven Fogarty tallied the game winner 45 seconds into overtime to give the Providence Bruins a 4-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday evening at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Joona Koppanen tallied the P-Bruins first goal and added a helper while teammate Nick Wolff recorded two assists. Goaltender Troy Grosenick made 31 saves in the win.

STATS

- Jonna Koppanen tallied his second shorthanded goal of the season and is now second on the team behind Cameron Hughes (4).

- Nick Wolff (2 assists) and Joona Koppanen (1 goal, 1 assist) each had multi-point games.

The P-Bruins killed off three of four Hartford power plays to keep their spot as the second ranked penalty kill unit (84.5%).

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 9 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 64 81 (.633)

CHARLOTTE 64 78 (.609)

PROVIDENCE 60 72 (.600)

HERSHEY 65 69 (.531)

HARTFORD 63 66 (.524)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 65 68 (.523)

BRIDGEPORT 64 64 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 63 61 (.484)

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

HARTFORD 0 2 1 0 3

PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 1 4

