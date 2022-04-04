Utica's A.J. Greer Named AHL Player of the Week

April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward A.J. Greer has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 3, 2022.

Greer posted four goals and six assists for 10 points in four games for the Eastern Conference-leading Comets last week.

Greer tied his season high with four points last Monday night, recording a goal and three assists to pace Utica to a 7-3 victory at Hartford. On Wednesday, he registered his second hat trick of the season - scoring once on the power play, once shorthanded and once at even strength - and set a career high with nine shots on goal in a 4-3 loss at Rochester. And in a 5-3 win over Syracuse on Friday, Greer recorded three assists, his third consecutive game with at least three points.

Greer has established career highs with 22 goals, 28 assists and 50 points in 50 games for the Comets in 2021-22, his sixth pro campaign. He has also skated in five NHL games with the New Jersey Devils this season.

Greer, a 25-year-old native of Joliette, Que., has collected 85 goals and 108 assists for 193 points in 275 career AHL games with Utica, Binghamton, Bridgeport, Colorado and San Antonio. As a rookie in 2016-17, he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and also received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community.

A second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has appeared in 43 NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado, tallying one goal and five assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.