Series Preview vs. Rockford: April 4

The Henderson Silver Knights (26-27-3-1) take on the Rockford IceHogs (30-24-4-1) at The Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m. PT tonight, April 4 and tomorrow, April 5.

NOTES

Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 3-7-0-0.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has appeared in 17 games with the Silver Knights and has clocked 1002:58 minutes in goal. He has won seven contests with a goals-against average of 2.99.

In the opening game at The Dollar Loan Center, Paul Cotter scored two goals to earn his 16th and 17th of the season. Cotter has the fourth most points amongst the Silver Knights with 28 (17G, 11A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Rockford IceHogs are in fourth place in the Central Division with a 7-2-1-0 record in their last ten matchups.

Rookie Lukas Reichel leads the IceHogs with 49 points (21G, 28A). His point total places him in fifth of the rookie point leaders in the AHL. Reichel is also ranked fifth amongst the rookies in goal total, powerplay assists (13), and powerplay points (18). He leads the league's rookies in both shorthanded goals (three) and shorthanded points (four).

Ian Mitchell is ranked 15th in the defensemen point leaders, with 32 points (10G, 22A) in 51 appearances this season. Five of those goals were on the powerplay, ranking him second amongst the league's defensemen.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is third amongst the league goaltenders in shootout wins with four. Soderblom has appeared in net for 28 games, winning 15 of those contests. He has successfully blocked 880 out of 961 shots on goal with a goals-against average of 2.88.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and IceHogs met for the first time in team history on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at BMO Harris Bank Center. In the first contest, Henderson shutout Rockford, 5-0, with goals coming from Daniil Miromanov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Maxim Marushev, Paul Cotter, and Jermaine Loewen. During the game, Marushev's goal was the first penalty shot in franchise history. The following contest, the Silver Knights fell to the IceHogs, 2-1, Jake Leschyshyn being the sole goal-scorer.

HSK POINT LEADERS

*Pavel Dorofeyev: 41 points (23G, 18A)

Daniil Miromanov: 31 points (6G, 25A)

Ben Jones: 29 points (20G, 9A)

Paul Cotter: 28 points (17G, 11A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: April 4 on FOX Sports 98.9/1340 and April 5 on 1230 The Game

