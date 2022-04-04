Wolf Pack Begin Seven-Game Road Trip in Providence

April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open their longest road trip of the season tonight in Rhode Island as they pay a visit to the Providence Bruins. Tonight marks the start of a seven-game road trip that will also see the Pack travel to Charlotte for three games, Belleville, Toronto, and Rochester.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and Bruins during the 2021-22 regular season. Tonight's contest is a makeup for the postponed game on December 3rd, 2021. It's Hartford's fifth and final visit to the Dunkin' Donuts Center, where they are 1-2-1-0 on the season.

Providence took a 6-3 victory in the last meeting back on February 27th, also in Providence. Anthony Greco, Ty Ronning, and Tim Gettinger all scored on the powerplay for a season-high three goals on the advantage, but the Bruins struck three times on the powerplay as well and got two goals each from Aaron Ness and Justin Brazeau to secure the victory. Matt Filipe was credited with the game's winning goal.

Hartford's last victory against the Bruins came on February 26th by a final score of 5-2 at the XL Center. It is their lone regulation win in the season series to this point. The Wolf Pack are 4-4-1-0 head-to-head against the Bruins this season. Providence holds a record of 5-1-1-2.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their struggles continue Saturday night with an 8-5 loss at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch at the XL Center. The eight goals allowed were a season high, and the third time within a month that the club has allowed at least seven goals in a game. Anthony Richard scored twice in the third period for the Crunch to put the game away, while former Wolf Pack defenseman Sean Day scored the eventual winner.

Alex Barré-Boulet finished the game with three points (1 g, 2 a) for the Crunch. Bobby Trivigno made his professional debut in the loss, recording two assists for the Pack. Ronning scored twice in defeat, giving him his second multi-goal game of the season and the first by a Wolf Pack player since March 2nd (Greco).

Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 50 points (17 g, 33 a) on the season. He and Ronning lead active skaters in goals with 17 each.

Over the weekend, the Pack released forward Abbott Girduckis from his PTO, while also signing forward Easton Brodzinski of St. Cloud State University to a PTO and Trivigno to an ATO.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins are also coming into tonight's game off a loss against the Crunch, having dropped a 4-1 decision to them yesterday afternoon at the Dunk. Barré-Boulet scored twice for the Crunch in the victory, including the eventual winner at 18:51 of the second period. Gabriel Dumont and Richard tacked on goals in the third period to complete a 2-1-0-0 weekend for the Crunch. Jesper Froden scored the only goal for the Bruins in defeat.

Kyle Keyser, Providence's starting goalie, denied Richard on a penalty shot in the second period.

Cameron Hughes leads active Bruins in scoring with 44 points (14 g, 30 a). His 14 goals are tied for first among active Bruins with Froden and Oskar Steen.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Be sure to tune in tonight as Wolf Pack play-by-play voice Alex Thomas heads to Providence! You can listen to the call of the game on Mixlr or on AHLTV, with pregame starting at 6:50 p.m. To listen on AHLTV, simply selected the away broadcast feed!

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 22nd, to kick off the final weekend of the regular season! Join us for Pride Night as the Charlotte Checkers come to town. We'll also have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.