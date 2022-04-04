Weekly Report: April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers continue to valiantly defend their home ice, sending the Bears packing after a weekend sweep at Bojangles Coliseum.
Week in Review
Team Statistics
Overall record
37-23-4-0
Home record
20-9-4-0
Road record
17-14-0-0
Last week's record
2-0-0-0
Last 10 games
7-2-1-0
Division Standings
2nd
Conference Standings
3rd
League Standings
8th
Checkers 5, Hershey 3
Friday's matchup saw the Bears pot a quick goal and keep that momentum rolling en route to a solid 3-0 lead early on in the middle frame. Alexander True found the back of the net near the midway point of regulation, though, and that would spark the home squad. The Checkers would pump in five unanswered strikes - including a go-ahead redirection inside the final five minutes of play - to finish off a wild comeback victory. Full recap
Checkers 3, Hershey 1
The following night's rematch was a more back-and-forth affair, with the two sides each notching one goal through the first 40 minutes of play. The Checkers would come through in the clutch once more, though, as Zac Dalpe converted an early third-period power-play opportunity to push his team on top. Joey Daccord and his 20 saves locked things down from there, as the Checkers earned another victory to continue their climb up the division standings. Full recap
Three Stars Of The Week
3rd Star
Christopher Gibson
1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%
2nd Star
Zac Dalpe
3g, 0a
1st Star
Cale Fleury
1g, 3a
QUICK HITS
PLAYOFF PRIMER
With another two victories under their belt, the Checkers have ascended their way to second place in the Atlantic Division - putting a .016 percentage-point gap between themselves and the third place Bruins while trailing the division-leading Thunderbirds by .024 percentage points.
This hot run has the Checkers on the verge of punching their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Charlotte's magic number - which is the number of points needed by a team to clinch a playoff berth - currently sits at five, and it can go down by virtue of the Checkers earning standings points or by the team with the highest possible points percentage outside of the playoff picture (currently Lehigh Valley) failing to earn standings points.
In the unique playoff structure for this season, the top two teams in the division will earn a bye to the second round.
DEFEND THIS HOUSE
The Checkers have now earned a point in the standings in 12 consecutive home games, matching a franchise record that was set in the 2018-19 season. The last time that the Checkers suffered a regulation loss at Bojangles Coliseum was on Feb. 11 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Charlotte's 20 home victories this season are the third-highest total in the AHL.
DALPE LIGHTS THE LAMP
Zac Dalpe continues to fill the net, posting three goals over the two-game sweep of Hershey. The Captain now has 27 goals on the year, tying him with Julien Gauthier for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history. With eight games remaining Dalpe needs three more to become the fifth player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a season and six more to match Zach Boychuk's franchise record of 36 from the 2013-14 season.
WILSON'S WORLD
Dalpe has some competition for the team goal lead though, as Scott Wilson continues to rack up the tallies as well. Wilson has scored in each of the last three games to bring his season total to 23, setting a new career high for the veteran forward.
RANKS
Zac Dalpe is tied for sixth in the AHL in goals (27)
Zac Dalpe is tied for eighth in the AHL in power-play goals (10)
Cole Scwhindt leads all rookies and is tied for fourth in the AHL in plus-minus (+24)
Cole Schwindt is tied for 10th among league rookies in goals (18)
Cole Schwindt is tied for third among league rookies in shorthanded assists (2)
Cale Fleury leads the AHL in shorthanded assists (4)
Logan Hutsko ranks 11th among league rookies in assists (26)
Henry Bowlby is tied for seventh among league rookies in plus-minus (+14)
Connor Carrick is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (4)
Connor Carrick is tied for second among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)
Chase Priskie is tied for ninth among league defensemen in game-winning goals (2)
Joey Daccord is tied for seventh in the AHL in goals-against average (2.36)
Joey Daccord ranks fourth in the AHL in save percentage (.924)
INJURIES
Grigori Denisenko - Out since 1/15
Max Gildon - Out since 12/19
John Ludvig - Out since 11/12
Transactions
Incoming
None
Outgoing
None
Coming Up
Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford
Social Media Night
COLLEGE NIGHT
College Night presented by Central Carolina Acura Dealers - get $18 best available tickets with your valid college email address
Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford
811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas - get $11 tickets
Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford
Buy TicketsBUY FAMILY DAY
Chubby's Birthday presented by Novant Health - Chubby Bobblebelly giveaway to the first 1,500 fans
CEENTA Day
Family Day presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online
Fan Appreciation Day
$1 beers!
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK
Power play 20.0% 12th
Penalty kill 83.6% 4th
Goals per game 3.34 t-7th
Shots per game 29.67 t-16th
Goals allowed per game 2.84 7th
Shots allowed per game 30.30 17th
Penalty minutes per game 12.13 19th
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Alexander True (38), Scott Wilson, Cole Schwindt (37)
Goals Zac Dalpe (27), Scott Wilson (23), Cole Schwindt (18)
Assists Cale Fleury, Logan Hutsko (26), Aleksi Heponiemi, Alexander True (24)
Power play goals Zac Dalpe (10), Kole Lind (7), Scott Wilson (6)
Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt, Scott Wilson, Max McCormick, Zac Dalpe (2)
Game-winning goals Scott Wilson (5), Zac Dalpe (4), Four tied (3)
Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (176), Scott Wilson (136), Connor Carrick (130)
Penalty minutes Kole Lind (106), Connor Carrick (65), Serron Noel (57)
Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+24), Max McCormick (+15), Henry Bowlby (+14)
Wins Joey Daccord (16)
Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.36)
Save percentage Joey Daccord (.924)
