Weekly Report: April 4, 2022

The Checkers continue to valiantly defend their home ice, sending the Bears packing after a weekend sweep at Bojangles Coliseum.

Week in Review

Team Statistics

Overall record

37-23-4-0

Home record

20-9-4-0

Road record

17-14-0-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

7-2-1-0

Division Standings

2nd

Conference Standings

3rd

League Standings

8th

Checkers 5, Hershey 3

Friday's matchup saw the Bears pot a quick goal and keep that momentum rolling en route to a solid 3-0 lead early on in the middle frame. Alexander True found the back of the net near the midway point of regulation, though, and that would spark the home squad. The Checkers would pump in five unanswered strikes - including a go-ahead redirection inside the final five minutes of play - to finish off a wild comeback victory. Full recap

Checkers 3, Hershey 1

The following night's rematch was a more back-and-forth affair, with the two sides each notching one goal through the first 40 minutes of play. The Checkers would come through in the clutch once more, though, as Zac Dalpe converted an early third-period power-play opportunity to push his team on top. Joey Daccord and his 20 saves locked things down from there, as the Checkers earned another victory to continue their climb up the division standings. Full recap

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Christopher Gibson

1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%

2nd Star

Zac Dalpe

3g, 0a

1st Star

Cale Fleury

1g, 3a

QUICK HITS

PLAYOFF PRIMER

With another two victories under their belt, the Checkers have ascended their way to second place in the Atlantic Division - putting a .016 percentage-point gap between themselves and the third place Bruins while trailing the division-leading Thunderbirds by .024 percentage points.

This hot run has the Checkers on the verge of punching their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Charlotte's magic number - which is the number of points needed by a team to clinch a playoff berth - currently sits at five, and it can go down by virtue of the Checkers earning standings points or by the team with the highest possible points percentage outside of the playoff picture (currently Lehigh Valley) failing to earn standings points.

In the unique playoff structure for this season, the top two teams in the division will earn a bye to the second round.

DEFEND THIS HOUSE

The Checkers have now earned a point in the standings in 12 consecutive home games, matching a franchise record that was set in the 2018-19 season. The last time that the Checkers suffered a regulation loss at Bojangles Coliseum was on Feb. 11 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Charlotte's 20 home victories this season are the third-highest total in the AHL.

DALPE LIGHTS THE LAMP

Zac Dalpe continues to fill the net, posting three goals over the two-game sweep of Hershey. The Captain now has 27 goals on the year, tying him with Julien Gauthier for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history. With eight games remaining Dalpe needs three more to become the fifth player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a season and six more to match Zach Boychuk's franchise record of 36 from the 2013-14 season.

WILSON'S WORLD

Dalpe has some competition for the team goal lead though, as Scott Wilson continues to rack up the tallies as well. Wilson has scored in each of the last three games to bring his season total to 23, setting a new career high for the veteran forward.

RANKS

Zac Dalpe is tied for sixth in the AHL in goals (27)

Zac Dalpe is tied for eighth in the AHL in power-play goals (10)

Cole Scwhindt leads all rookies and is tied for fourth in the AHL in plus-minus (+24)

Cole Schwindt is tied for 10th among league rookies in goals (18)

Cole Schwindt is tied for third among league rookies in shorthanded assists (2)

Cale Fleury leads the AHL in shorthanded assists (4)

Logan Hutsko ranks 11th among league rookies in assists (26)

Henry Bowlby is tied for seventh among league rookies in plus-minus (+14)

Connor Carrick is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (4)

Connor Carrick is tied for second among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Chase Priskie is tied for ninth among league defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Joey Daccord is tied for seventh in the AHL in goals-against average (2.36)

Joey Daccord ranks fourth in the AHL in save percentage (.924)

INJURIES

Grigori Denisenko - Out since 1/15

Max Gildon - Out since 12/19

John Ludvig - Out since 11/12

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

Coming Up

Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford

Social Media Night

COLLEGE NIGHT

College Night presented by Central Carolina Acura Dealers - get $18 best available tickets with your valid college email address

Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford

811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas - get $11 tickets

Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford

Buy TicketsBUY FAMILY DAY

Chubby's Birthday presented by Novant Health - Chubby Bobblebelly giveaway to the first 1,500 fans

CEENTA Day

Family Day presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

Fan Appreciation Day

$1 beers!

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 20.0% 12th

Penalty kill 83.6% 4th

Goals per game 3.34 t-7th

Shots per game 29.67 t-16th

Goals allowed per game 2.84 7th

Shots allowed per game 30.30 17th

Penalty minutes per game 12.13 19th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Alexander True (38), Scott Wilson, Cole Schwindt (37)

Goals Zac Dalpe (27), Scott Wilson (23), Cole Schwindt (18)

Assists Cale Fleury, Logan Hutsko (26), Aleksi Heponiemi, Alexander True (24)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (10), Kole Lind (7), Scott Wilson (6)

Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt, Scott Wilson, Max McCormick, Zac Dalpe (2)

Game-winning goals Scott Wilson (5), Zac Dalpe (4), Four tied (3)

Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (176), Scott Wilson (136), Connor Carrick (130)

Penalty minutes Kole Lind (106), Connor Carrick (65), Serron Noel (57)

Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+24), Max McCormick (+15), Henry Bowlby (+14)

Wins Joey Daccord (16)

Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.36)

Save percentage Joey Daccord (.924)

