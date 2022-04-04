Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot in Inaugural Season

April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks made history on Sunday, clinching a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs in their inaugural season following the team's 3-1 victory over the Laval Rocket.

"Our staff, players and community have faced a lot of adversity over the past year," said Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks General Manager. "Together we have navigated through it and earned the right to play elimination hockey. I am very proud of our group and appreciate how much our community has supported and encouraged us."

"It's not easy making playoffs, and I'm ecstatic we give ourselves a chance to play in the post-season" said Trent Cull, Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach. "I can't be more proud of our group, for what they have accomplished and all the adversity they faced. Really happy for all of them."

The 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs will begin in early May and the team's opponent and playoff schedule will be determined in the coming weeks. More information about the AHL playoffs can be found here.

Fans interested in Calder Cup Playoff tickets can register here for more information. Playoff tickets are scheduled to go on sale during the week of April 18, 2022.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 32-21-5-1 record and 70 points, the Canucks have nine regular season games remaining, including three home games.

The team's next two home games on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 vs the San Diego Gulls will be Fan Appreciation games, where fans will be treated to exciting activations to thank them for their continued support during this special inaugural season.

The Canucks' final regular season home game is Tuesday, April 26 vs the Bakersfield Condors, in what could be a potential first round playoff preview. Abbotsford will conclude their 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, April 30 at Manitoba.

Tickets to the remainder of Canucks regular season home schedule can be purchased online now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca, starting at just $25.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.