Barracuda Burned by Heat 3-1

San Jose, CA -The San Jose Barracuda (20-36-2-2) got within a goal in the third period on Sunday at the SAP Center but failed to even the score as the Stockton Heat (41-12-4-1) tacked on a late empty-netter and earned 3-1 win. Sunday was the final game of the 10-game season series between the NorCal rivals. After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped seven in a row.

- Dustin Wolf (31-6-3-0) stopped 27 of 28 for his eighth win against the Barracuda this season, allowing just a single goal in six of the eight games.

- The Heat scored six seconds apart in the second period as Byron Froese netted his 18th and then Connor Zary scored his 11th of the year.

- Artemi Kniazev (6) ripped in his second power-play goal of the season, cutting the lead in half in the third period.

- Alex Stalock (4-6-1) stopped 25 of 27, taking the hard-luck loss.

