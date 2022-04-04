Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Announce Details of 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown have teamed up for the "Weekend Getaway" promotion.

Today through Sunday, April 17, fans can enter in for the chance to win one of three prize packages, courtesy of the Amerks and Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown.

One grand prize winner will receive an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown based on availability and dinner for two at the State Street Bar and Grill. The package also includes two suite tickets to the Amerks regular-season finale against Utica on Friday, April 29 at The Blue Cross Arena and Amerks autographed merchandise.

The other first and second prize winners will receive a variation of the grand prize package, including either the overnight stay or dinner for two as well as a pair of suite tickets to the April 29 game and Amerks autographed merchandise.

Fans can register for the contest online at www.amerks.com/HolidayInn, through any of the Amerks social media channels or in-person by visiting the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown front desk, located at 70 State St. Fans can also stop by State Street Bar and Grill inside the hotel or visit the Member Services booth, located in the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena, during any Amerks home game throughout the duration of the contest.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.

