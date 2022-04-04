Hogs Look to Continue West Coast Winning with Matchup against Silver Knights

April 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Henderson, NV - The Rockford IceHogs look to continue their win streak on this West Coast trip as they take on the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at 9:00 p.m. Central Time at Dollar Loan Center. Tonight is the third of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Rockford will be just the second team to play in Henderson's brand new Dollar Loan Center, which held its first hockey games over the weekend.

McLaughlin Was Missed

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin scored the game-winning overtime goal just 23 seconds into the extra frame on Friday and scored an empty net goal in the IceHogs 6-3 win over the Roadrunners on Saturday. McLaughlin missed 11 games between Feb. 25-March 23 due to concussion protocol. Since his return to the lineup on Friday, March 25 against Iowa, McLaughlin is riding a five-game point streak. He has five goals and three assists in five games since returning, including his first multi-goal game of the season on March 29 vs. Milwaukee.

Connolly Sets Season-High Point Streak

IceHogs veteran forward Brett Connolly had a goal and two assists in Saturday's game to extend his point streak to nine games. It is the longest point streak for an IceHogs player this season, as rookie forward Lukas Reichel held the previous team high with a seven-game point streak from Jan. 7-28. In those nine games Connolly has eight goals and six assists.

The 500 Club

IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell has now officially played 500 career American Hockey League games. Mitchell, 500th game came on Saturday night against the Roadrunners where he scored a goal as well. Mitchell spent the 2009-2018 with the Hershey Bears and played two games with the Laval Rocket before joining the IceHogs in 2019.

Reichel Inching Even Closer

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 16 points in his last 15 games. Reichel, who notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's contest, comes into tonight with 49 points. He is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just two points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 21 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by three goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

After tonight's matchup the IceHogs and Silver Knights will turn right back around for a 9:00 p.m. matchup on Tuesday, April 5 to conclude Rockford's West Coast trip. Tune into all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 30-24-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Henderson: 26-27-3-1 (7th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson: 5-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson: 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson:

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson:

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, All-Time

1-1-0-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Henderson: Manny Viveiros (2nd season with Silver Knights)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Henderson: Vegas Golden Knights

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.