Moose Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the 27-player roster opening the club's 2024 Training Camp tomorrow at hockey for all centre.

The Moose hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. All practices are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. For the full training camp schedule, visit MooseHockey.com.

The current roster is made up of 14 forwards, nine defencemen and four goaltenders.

The following nine players will attend camp on tryout agreements.

F - Josh McDougall

F - Sean Montgomery

F - Sang Hoon Shin

D - Andrew McLean

D - Carson Musser

D - Graham Sward

G - Braden Holt

G - Logan Neaton

G - Matthew Thiessen

