Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by 18

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 35 players remaining on the team's roster.

The following players have been assigned:

Player Assigned to

Duke, Dylan Syracuse (AHL)

Dureau, Jaydon Syracuse (AHL)

Edmonds, Lucas Syracuse (AHL)

Gill, Dyllan Syracuse (AHL)

Huuhtanen, Niko Syracuse (AHL)

Roelens, Milo Syracuse (AHL)

Schmidt, Roman Syracuse (AHL)

Svejkovsky, Lukas Syracuse (AHL)

Szturc, Gabriel Syracuse (AHL)

The following players have been released from their PTOs with the Lightning and will report to Syracuse:

Dumont, Gabriel

Fanti, Ryan

Feist, Tyson

Halverson, Brandon

Kessy, Kale

Khaira, Jujhar

Teasdale, Joel

Walcott, Daniel

Walford, Scott

