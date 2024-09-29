Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by 18
September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 35 players remaining on the team's roster.
The following players have been assigned:
Player Assigned to
Duke, Dylan Syracuse (AHL)
Dureau, Jaydon Syracuse (AHL)
Edmonds, Lucas Syracuse (AHL)
Gill, Dyllan Syracuse (AHL)
Huuhtanen, Niko Syracuse (AHL)
Roelens, Milo Syracuse (AHL)
Schmidt, Roman Syracuse (AHL)
Svejkovsky, Lukas Syracuse (AHL)
Szturc, Gabriel Syracuse (AHL)
The following players have been released from their PTOs with the Lightning and will report to Syracuse:
Dumont, Gabriel
Fanti, Ryan
Feist, Tyson
Halverson, Brandon
Kessy, Kale
Khaira, Jujhar
Teasdale, Joel
Walcott, Daniel
Walford, Scott
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Mäkiniemi Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Preds Assign 24 to Milwaukee, Ads Set Camp Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Eight Players Sent to Rockford from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by 18
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 2
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Jujhar Khaira, Are Nazarian to AHL Contracts, Forward Joel Teasdale to PTO