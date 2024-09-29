Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs









Rockford IceHogs center Cole Guttman

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

F Colton Dach

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Cole Guttman

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Ryder Rolston

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Samuel Savoie

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Landon Slaggert

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Ethan Del Mastro

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

The IceHogs kick off training camp on Monday and the team's current roster stands at 30 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and 2 goalies.

