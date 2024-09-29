Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford
September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
F Colton Dach
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Cole Guttman
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Ryder Rolston
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Samuel Savoie
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Landon Slaggert
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Ethan Del Mastro
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The IceHogs kick off training camp on Monday and the team's current roster stands at 30 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and 2 goalies.
