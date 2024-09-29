Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford

Sports stats



Rockford IceHogs

Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release


Rockford IceHogs center Cole Guttman
Rockford IceHogs center Cole Guttman
(Rockford IceHogs)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

F Colton Dach

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Cole Guttman

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Ryder Rolston

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Samuel Savoie

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Landon Slaggert

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Ethan Del Mastro

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

The IceHogs kick off training camp on Monday and the team's current roster stands at 30 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and 2 goalies.

Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics




Images from this story

Rockford IceHogs center Cole Guttman
Rockford IceHogs center Cole Guttman
   

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central