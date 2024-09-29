Eight Players Sent to Rockford from Chicago
September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
D DJ King
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Austin Strand
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G Ben Gaudreau
Released from ATO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Gavin Hayes
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Paul Ludwinski
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Jalen Luypen
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Marcel Marcel
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Nick Lardis
Assigned to Brantford (OHL)
Rockford's training camp begins on Monday and the IceHogs training camp roster features 24 players including 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Mäkiniemi Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Preds Assign 24 to Milwaukee, Ads Set Camp Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Eight Players Sent to Rockford from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Send Six Players to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.