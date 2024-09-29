Eight Players Sent to Rockford from Chicago

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

D DJ King

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Austin Strand

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

G Ben Gaudreau

Released from ATO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Gavin Hayes

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Paul Ludwinski

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Jalen Luypen

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Marcel Marcel

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Nick Lardis

Assigned to Brantford (OHL)

Rockford's training camp begins on Monday and the IceHogs training camp roster features 24 players including 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.

