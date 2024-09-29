Hershey Bears Announce Initial 2024 Training Camp Roster

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today the initial roster and schedule for the opening day of the club's 2024 Training Camp, set for Monday, Sept. 30 at GIANT Center starting at 9:45 a.m.

The following players are part of Hershey's initial 2024 Training Camp roster:

Forwards (23):

Jack Adams*, Grant Cruikshank, Jeremy Davidson*, Pierrick Dubé, Ethen Frank, Zac Funk, Ryan Hofer, Kyler Kupka*, Ryan Leibold*, Alex Limoges, Austin Magera, Erik Middendorf, Micah Miller, Justin Nachbaur, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Riley Sutter, Alex Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione, Tyler Weiss

Defensemen (13):

Powell Connor*, Logan Day**, Hardy Häman Aktell, Brad Hunt, Vincent Iorio, Jayden Lee, Nicky Leivermann, Jake Massie, Jon McDonald**, Aaron Ness, Dmitry Osipov, Chase Priskie, Hudson Thornton

Goaltenders (4):

Garin Bjorklund, Seth Eisele*, Mitch Gibson, Clay Stevenson

* Indicates player on a Training Camp Tryout

** Indicates player who is currently injured

Among those participating in the opening day of Hershey's 2024 Training Camp are 18 players who played in last year's playoffs and helped Hershey to the 2024 Calder Cup Championship. Returning players include alternate captains Mike Vecchione and Aaron Ness, forward Matt Strome, who scored the Game 6 overtime goal to give Hershey its 13th championship, Ethen Frank and Pierrick Dube, the club's top two goals scorers in the 2023-24 season, and goaltender Clay Stevenson, the AHL's leader in shutouts in 2023-24.

Additionally, the Capitals have sent forwards Luke Philp and Spencer Smallman to Hershey to continue their injury rehabilitation, but both cannot be officially added to the roster until they are healthy. The Bears have also announced that forward Brett Hyland will not be joining the club for the 2024-25 season and that he has been released from his AHL contract.

The 2024 Training Camp roster will be updated at HersheyBears.com over the next week. Several additions are expected to join the Bears roster, as Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, will have to reduce their camp roster to a maximum of 23 skaters.

The schedule for the first day of Hershey's 2024 Training Camp is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 30

9:45 a.m., Group A Practice

10:30 a.m., Scrimmage: Group A vs. Group B

Following Scrimmage: Group A Media Availability

11:30 a.m., Group B Practice

Following Group B Practice: Head Coach Todd Nelson and Group B Media Availability

The rest of the week's Training Camp schedule will be shared when available at HersheyBears.com. Training Camp practices are free and open to the public. All Training Camp events are subject to change.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! The club will start its title defense as they open the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

